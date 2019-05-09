BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Boiling Springs Walmart shopping center parking lot Thursday.
Troopers said a car was making a left turn from Highway 9 into the shopping center property and struck the woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
