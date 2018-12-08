Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Anderson Road at Washington Avenue.
According to troopers, around 6:25 a.m., the driver was traveling south on Anderson road when they struck and killed a woman who they say was sitting in the middle of the road.
Right now the identity of the woman has not been released. We're told the driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was not hurt.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said the victim died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
