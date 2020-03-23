I-85 18-wheeler fire
Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire along I-85 northbound. 

Troopers say reports of the fire came in around 5:19 a.m. 

According to the highway patrol, all lanes were blocked along I-85 northbound just past S.C. 11 along the bridge that spans part of Lake Hartwell. 

As of 9:45 a.m., troopers are still reporting the scene is active. 

We'll work to update once the accident is cleared. 

