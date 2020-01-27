ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A wreck on Tunnel Road has resulted in the death of a driver and the medical transportation of four juvenile passengers and the other vehicle's driver, Monday afternoon.
Troopers say that on January 27th, around 12:33 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on US 70 when it crossed the center line and collided into a Chrysler minivan, which was traveling east.
The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead on scene, and the four passengers inside were transported to Mission Hospital.
The driver of the Jeep was also transported for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say they suspect the driver to have been impaired during the time of the crash.
