GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Lazaro Montoto, Founder and CEO of Tropical Grille, said the local restaurant brand is adding three new locations across the Upstate.
Montoto said the company's 11th location will open in early April on Tiger Boulevard in Clemson. It will be located at the former Sidewall Pizza location.
Two other locations are under construction in Simpsonville and Greenville. The Simpsonville location will be at the site of the former Jack in the Box on Fairview Road and the new Greenville location will be constructed next to the Bank of Travelers Rest on Verdae Boulevard.
Tropical Grille first opened in 2010. The family-owned business currently has ten locations that are already open across the area.
