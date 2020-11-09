FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta is causing dangerous flooding across Florida's most densely populated urban areas.
The system stranded cars and swamped entire neighborhoods with fast-rising water that had no place to drain.
The system made landfall Monday in the Florida Keys and posed a serious threat across South Florida, which was already drenched from more than 14 inches (35 centimeters) of rain last month.
Forecasters say Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters).
