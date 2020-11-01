MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center says the system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph early Sunday. It's centered 215 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.
The system is forecast to bring up to 15 inches of rain to parts of the Caribbean and isolated totals of 30 inches to parts of Honduras and Nicaragua.
Eta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday.
Forecasters say the system will be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning.
