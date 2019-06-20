Truck on fire on I-385

This truck was engulfed in flames Thursday evening.

 (Courtesy: Jessy Talamantes/ June 20, 2019)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina viewers say a truck caught fire early Thursday evening on an Upstate interstate.

Jessy Talamantes sent in video to us showing what appears to be a Ford pickup truck on fire. She filmed the scene as she drives on I-385 in Simpsonville.

How the truck caught fire is still unknown. We're reaching out to SCHP for details.

