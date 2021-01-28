Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - An 18-wheeler is completely destroyed this morning following a massive fire in the Greer area.
It happened at the QT on Highway 101 just off of I-85. Reidville Fire Department was called out to battle the flames.
Captain Daniel Nelson tells us the call for the fire came in at 8:26 a.m., once firefighters arrived on scene, they said the fire was out by 8:45 a.m. Nelson says the truck was loaded with bales of cotton.
Wilbert Rhyne, the driver of the truck, says he was traveling down Highway 101 when smoke began to appear. Rhyne says his first reaction was to immediately get the truck out of the roadway and away from other vehicles.
He tells us he attempted to use his fire extinguisher to battle the flames, but quickly realized it was beyond his control. He tells us at that point he backed up, worried the truck could explode.
Rhyne says he had to watch his truck go up in flames.
"Even though I had a lot of valuable things...that was left in there," Rhyne paused, "they are not as valuable as my life. Those things can be replaced."
Luckily Rhyne escaped the fire with no injuries. So far a cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Rhyne advised anyone who sees smoke coming from their vehicle to immediately pull over and check it out. Rhyne said if the fire is too big, just get away from the vehicle.
"The life you save could be your own," Rhyne said.
