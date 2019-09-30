Ware Place, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Reedy Fork Road near S.C. 418.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 8:40 a.m. and involved at least one person being ejected from a vehicle and one of the vehicles, a truck hauling a trailer with a bobcat, overturning and catching on fire.
Details are still limited at this time as to how the accident occurred and the condition of the people involved.
Our crew on scene says the roadway is blocked at the intersection of Reedy Fork Road and S.C. 418.
We're working to gather more information and we'll update as soon as it's available.
