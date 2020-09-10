ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Asheville said southbound traffic on Merrimon Avenue was being diverted Thursday afternoon after a box truck overturned.
Photos shared by the fire department showed the vehicle came to rest against a building along the 300 block. A utility police had also been snapped.
Firefighters ask drivers to slow down for emergency crews working in the area.
