Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in safety and infrastructure grants to airports through the FAA.
The grants will go to airports in 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.
The grants are made up from $689 million in the Airport Improvement Program and another $104.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants.
“This nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide many economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The FAA says the grants will be used to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.
Locally, Greenville-Spartanburg International will receive $4,943,696 for construction, extension and improvement of the safety area, expanding the apron and rehabilitate the taxiway.
Asheville Regional will receive $6,855,417 to expand their apron.
A complete list of how the grant will be divided can be found here.
