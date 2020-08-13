Raleigh, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Trump Administration announced the USDA will invest millions in infrastructure that will benefit thousands of rural residents in North Carolina.
The United States Department of Agriculture says they'll invest $60 million to build and improve critical electric infrastructure, benefiting 32,500 rural residents and commercial customers.
Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation in Hillsborough, N.C., is receiving a $60 million loan to loan connect 2,171 consumers, and build and improve 199 miles of line. This loan includes $6,714,449 in smart grid technologies.
It's all part of the Electric Loan Program. In total the USDA is investing in 10 projects nationwide through the program in 11 states for a total of $371 million.
“This project will benefit the people of rural North Carolina by improving the electrical service delivered to their homes and bringing jobs to the rural part of our state,” USDA Rural Development State Director for North Carolina Robert Hosford. “The Trump administration continues to deliver improvements to the rural residents of North Carolina.”
The loans made to all 11 states include $80 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
“These investments will improve electric service by connecting more consumers, building and improving lines, and modernizing power grids in rural communities,” USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
