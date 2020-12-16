WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance the federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.
That could set up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen.
Trump has been angry that outgoing Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the investigation into Hunter Biden.
He's consulted on the potential for a special counsel with top White House officials and outside allies.
Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the younger Biden, Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own baseless claims of election fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.