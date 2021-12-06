ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year's Republican primary for governor.
Perdue's entry announced Monday sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner.
Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn his loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden.
Perdue supporters say he can unite Republicans while Kemp can't.
Perdue's entry likely means Kemp will move more to the right in a primary brawl before going against Abrams in the 2022 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.