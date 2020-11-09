ATLANTA (AP) - A Republican congressman will lead a recount team in Georgia for President Donald Trump's campaign.
Trump continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of large scale voter fraud in key states.
The campaign tapped U.S. Rep. Doug Collins on Sunday to lead its state recount team. Collins says the Trump campaign is "confident" they'll "find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities."
Such recounts aren't likely to change outcomes of races.
The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the race Saturday. Biden currently leads Georgia by about 10,000 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.