WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don't — and get evicted anyway.
People close to Trump don't expect him to ever formally concede but do believe he will grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term.
He is nonetheless expected to continue to hammer his case that the election was unfair in what is seen both as an effort to soothe a bruised ego and to show his loyal, angry base that he is still fighting.
