COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's 2022 reelection bid.
The statement Tuesday continued to make clear Trump's intention to remain a dominant force in Republican Party politics.
Trump issued a statement through his Save America PAC, saying Scott had his "Complete and Total Endorsement" and complimenting Scott's work on behalf of the military, law enforcement and veterans.
The only Black Republican in the Senate and one of its three Black members, Scott previously served one term in the U.S. House and has been in the Senate since 2012. He has said that the 2022 Senate race would be his last.
More news: Rutherford Co. deputies searching for mother and 6-month-old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.