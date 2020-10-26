WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has his eye on hosting an election night party at his own hotel in the nation's capital.
Over the weekend, the campaign pushed out fundraising emails in the president's name offering donors the chance to enter a drawing "to join Team Trump at the Election Night Party in my favorite hotel."
Critics say it's one more reminder of how the president has used his office to personally profit as foreign leaders, conservative supporters and administration officials use the lobby of Washington's Trump International Hotel as the unofficial clubhouse of the Trump presidency.
