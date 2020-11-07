WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing the potential for narrow losses in multiple battlegrounds, President Donald Trump might have a tough time persuading the Supreme Court to take up his call to intervene and prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.
Trump could need the court's help in two or more states.
That's an unlikely scenario that is far different from what took place in 2000, the only time the court has effectively settled a presidential election.
Twenty years ago, the entire fight was over Florida's electoral votes and involved a recount as opposed to trying to halt the initial counting of ballots.
More news: Trump releases election statement: 'We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.