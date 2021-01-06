WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - As protesters upset over the outcome of the presidential election stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, President Trump and some federal lawmakers from South Carolina took to Twitter to ask for demonstrators to remain peaceful.
President Trump tweeted the following:
"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you."
President Trump later tweeted a video asking people to go home.
US Rep. William Timmons also pleaded for people to be peaceful and back away from the Capitol:
"We can accomplish our objectives without resorting to violence. If you have friends or family here in Washington, please encourage them to back away from the complex and resume their peaceful demonstrations at a safe distance. We are better than this. I fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. But let me be clear: storming the Capitol steps, breaking police barricades, and disobeying law enforcement orders are not the same thing. We voted for you. We supported you. We must maintain law and order. Protestors must vacate the Capitol immediately."
Timmons said in a phone interview that he and his staff were barricaded in one of the Capitol offices.
He said in the interview,
“This is a sad day in our country‘s history. The Capitol of the United States of America, the House chamber, the Senate chamber, are all sacred parts of our country‘s history. And the fact that they have been under siege and breached, overtaken by protesters is just… It’s just un-American. It’s just a dark day in our country‘s history.”
However, Timmons said once police cleared the protesters, Congress was going to get back to work.
Lindsey Graham called what was happening at the Capitol a "national embarrassment." Below is his full tweet:
"I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment."
We spoke with Rep. Jeff Duncan by spoke about the situation. he too condemned the violence.
Former SC Governor and former Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, called what was happening in Washington an embarrassment.
She tweeted:
An embarrassment in the eyes of the world and total sadness for our country. Wake up America.
Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that.
Rep. Ralph Norman also condemned the incident in Washington. He tweted:
This is utterly unacceptable. This is NOT who we are, and I condemn in the STRONGEST possible terms the actions of rioters who have breached the Capitol Building, attacked US Capitol Police, and in doing so, have jeopardized the safety and lives of everyone on Capitol Hill. As the U.S. Capitol Police and other supporting law enforcement agencies work to get this situation under control, I cannot say enough about their bravery and heroism. Thank God for these men and women.
Current SC Gov. Henry McMaster urged people who believe in America to leave the Capitol immediately. He tweeted:
It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed - but also deeply saddened. Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called what happened in Washington on Wednesday "terrorism." Here is what he tweeted:
The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy. Today's terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.