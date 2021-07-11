FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood, a candidate for chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, speaks to attendees of the Richland County GOP convention in Columbia, S.C. A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, including Wood, who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan's election results. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)