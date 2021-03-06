Election-2022-Governor-South-Carolina

FILE - In this Monday, June 25, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Airport High School in West Columbia, S.C. for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, right. Former President Donald Trump on Friday, March 5, 2021 endorsed South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's bid for a second full term in 2022, continuing their yearslong alliance in a move to strengthen ties with the early-voting state that Trump won twice. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's bid for a second full term in 2022.

The move continues the yearslong alliance between the two leaders and aims to strengthen Trump's ties with the early-voting state he won twice.

Trump's statement commended McMaster's efforts on behalf of the military, veterans and law enforcement.

The former president wrote that the Republican governor "has my Complete and Total Endorsement as he runs for re-election!"

The move signals Trump's desire to maintain ties with South Carolina, home of the first presidential primary votes in the South.

Earlier this week, he endorsed U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in his 2022 reelection bid.

More news: California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.