NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president's company.
Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a potential vote on a case involving fringe benefits the company paid to employees, like use of company cars and apartments.
He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time but the investigation is continuing. Trump blasted prosecutors Monday as "totally biased."
MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued out of TN for baby boy, father wanted for murder
(1) comment
More fake news. You investigate a crime, you don't search for a crime. There was no crime. The Democrats will do anything to destroy the people who stand in the way of their Marxist power grab.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.