Trump Legal Troubles

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, attend a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president's company.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a potential vote on a case involving fringe benefits the company paid to employees, like use of company cars and apartments.

He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time but the investigation is continuing. Trump blasted prosecutors Monday as "totally biased."

sirad23
sirad23

More fake news. You investigate a crime, you don't search for a crime. There was no crime. The Democrats will do anything to destroy the people who stand in the way of their Marxist power grab.

