WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina)- Former president Donald Trump as well as other politicians released statements on the senate's vote to acquit the former commander in chief during his second impeachment trial.
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis released a statement on his vote not to convict former President Trump.
“My vote was based on two fundamental issues with the impeachment process. The first being the decision to hold a trial for a private citizen, and the second being the charge itself...There are valid questions whether it is constitutional for Congress to put a private citizen on trial...In their haste to impeach, they completely bypassed all due process for the first time in our nation’s history— including no representation of defense counsel in House proceedings, limited sharing of validating evidence, and only calling for witnesses after they already rested their case before the Senate..."
South Carolina Senate Lindsey Graham also shared his reasoning on his vote not to convict.
“In their drive to convict former President Trump, the House Managers totally ignored bedrock legal standards. No hearings in the House of Representatives. No witnesses. No testimony. And the outrageous claim the First Amendment does not apply to political speech. Due process, at even the most basic level could have avoided this debacle. Instead, the case presented to the Senate by the House Managers was based on hearsay after hearsay combined with media reports."
Former President Trump also shared his thoughts on the trial.
"This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago...Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people...Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish."
