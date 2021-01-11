Trump-Social Media Bans

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning.

Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns.

And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip Tuesday, to Alamo, Texas.

