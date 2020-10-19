CAIRO (AP) — President Donald Trump says Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy and rescue the country’s transition to democracy.
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.
The decision, announced after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state’s recognition of Israel, came as the Trump administration pursues further Arab recognition of Israel.
Delisting Sudan from the state sponsors blacklist is a key incentive for the Sudanese government to normalize relations with Israel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.