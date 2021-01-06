WASHINGTON (AP) — As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people gathered across from the White House to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.
The president is expected to address rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House. Trump's remarks will come just hours before members of the House and Senate gather at the Capitol to accept the vote of the Electoral College. On Tuesday, protesters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House in opposition to the electoral vote. The pro-Trump rallies have local officials and law enforcement bracing for potential violent street clashes.
I would appreciate your stories more if you would omit the bias. When you state "baseless claims", using the word "baseless" is your opinion. Why not just say "claims"? Using qualifying words is not necessary - report the news and let the reader/viewer decide rather than pre deciding for us.
