WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he won't accept the blame if Republicans lose the House in November.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Trump said he thinks he is "helping people" in the midterm elections. He said, "I don't believe anybody has ever had this kind of impact."
Trump says he thinks Republicans are "going to do well." Still, Trump noted he was not on the ballot and said some voters have told him they won't vote in the midterms because he's not running.
Heading into November, Democrats are hopeful about their chances to recapture the House, while Republicans are increasingly confident they can hold the Senate.
Trump said he will "handle it very well" if Democrats pursue investigations or impeachment should they take the House.
