WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to campaign in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday.
The White House says Trump will stop in Jupiter, Florida, to remind voters there of his conservation and environmental efforts in the Everglades region.
The president will also host a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday night.
Trump won both states by narrow margins in the 2016 presidential election.
