WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delivered prepared remarks at the White House in which he renewed his unfounded claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him.
He spoke Thursday evening after spending a second day stewing over election results that suggest his path to victory is slipping away.
Trump had not been seen in public since his premature declaration of victory in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
The flurry of policy pronouncements flowing out of the White House ahead of the election had slowed to a trickle.
And in the West Wing, some aides were eyeing returns warily and losing confidence that outstanding states will break Trump’s way.
