WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room was supposed to be a scene of celebration.
Instead, the event — with few masks and no social distancing — is being eyed as a potential coronavirus super-spreading event.
Ben Carson, the Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, is the latest attendee to test positive, a department spokesman confirmed.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows attended the event and has also tested positive in the latest White House cluster.
Polls suggest Trump's cavalier attitude toward the virus was a serious drag on his reelection bid.
More news: Death investigation underway in Greenville County, deputies say no foul play suspected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.