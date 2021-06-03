To advocates of democracy, the persistence of Republicans' election denial shows how the party is increasingly open to bucking democratic norms, particularly the bipartisan respect traditionally afforded to election results even after a bitter campaign. That’s raising the prospect that Republicans might take the extraordinary step of refusing to certify future elections if they gain power in next year’s midterms. Republicans have already offered a preview of how they might operate. On Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, a majority of House Republicans voted to overturn Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The move signaled how the traditionally ceremonial congressional certification process could be weaponized.
