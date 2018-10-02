TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The town of Tryon, NC issued a boil water advisory Monday evening after a water main break.
Officials said water customers along Melrose Avenue Extension, Melrose Avenue, Melrose Circle, Melrose Lane, Forest Lane and Braewick Road were experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to the water main break, which could cause back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Until service is fully restored, people are asked to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.
Boiling water vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, officials said.
