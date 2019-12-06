Tryon, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Town of Tryon said a discharge of untreated waste water occurred possibly contaminating a local creek.
According to the town, for approximately one hour Thursday, December 5, the discharge caused an overflow of approximately 10,000 gallons of untreated waste water from a manhole located near the intersection of Braewick Road and Melrose Avenue Extension.
Officials say the wastewater entered into an unknown tributary of Little Creek.
Further information can be obtained by contacting the Tryon Town Hall at 828-859-6654.
More news: Deputies ask for help identifying car they say is a suspect vehicle in a 4 person shooting in Greenville Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.