Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the TSA announced they discovered a total of six firearms at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport security checkpoint in the month of August.
Notable incidents in August included the discovery of two unloaded handguns in a passenger's carry-on and the detection of a loaded Century Arms RAS47 semi-automatic rifle packed in a bag along with illegal drugs.
In both instances, TSA officials notified law enforcement who removed the passenger and firearms from the checkpoint area.
“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at our security checkpoint,” said Danise Daville, Assistant Federal Security Director for GSP. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is to thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
So far in 2020, nine firearms have been recovered at the GSP checkpoint.
Officials say firearms may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case, and unloaded.
Officials say in addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face stiff financial civil penalties from the TSA.
