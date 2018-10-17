SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate college campus has a confirmed case of tuberculosis, per officials.
Administators for USC Upstate confirmed Wednesday someone associated with the college has TB, and that health officials are working with administrators to find out who may have been exposed.
USC Upstate and DHEC have informed students, faculty, and staff and say they will keep the community updated on next steps.
Dr. Meredith N. Brunen, vice chanceller for university advancement, says "USC Upstate and DHEC are committed to ensuring the safety of the campus community while protecting the privacy rights of individuals provided by state and federal laws. The likelihood of the infection spreading in a school setting is very minimal. In order to spread the infection, one must have had exposure to an infected individual over an extended period of time."
DHEC officials say the likelihood of spreading TB in a school environment is "very minimal", and that extend exposure to an infected individual is the only way to actually spread it.
DHEC also stresses that TB can be treated with antibiotics. Additional information regarding TB can be found here.
