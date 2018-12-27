PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Four years after their only son passed away, Cindy and Gary Hipps continue to keep his memory alive- through giving back.

Tucker Hipps, 19, was a sophomore at Clemson when on September 22, 2014, after an early morning run with his fraternity brothers, Tucker's body was found on Lake Hartwell.

Details of what happened remain unknown, though his parents believe he was a victim of hazing.

Since his passing, the Hipps’ have made it their mission to give back to the community in his honor by setting up the Tucker Hipps Foundation.

"He was always giving to others, even if it was his own clothes or money, he was just a giving child," said Cindy Hipps.

The foundation raises a majority of their money through an annual charity golf tournament

They then choose a special organization, and this year they picked at The Dream Center in Pickens County.

The Dream Center's mission is to help people in need by giving them a 'hand up instead of a hand out.'

The Hipps and their foundation donated $25,000 to the nonprofit.

Tucker's family says he was a senior counselor with the Palmetto Boys State for several years- donating his time and knowledge to help young men learn more about American politics.

They also donate to this organization every year, this year, they delivered a check worth $10,000 to the organization in memory of Tucker.

"I don't think Tucker will ever be forgotten but it just means so much for us to be able to give back to our community in his name and his memory," said Tucker's mom Cindy.