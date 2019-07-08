(FOX Carolina) - It's that time of the year again!
Tuesday, July 9, marks the 15th anniversary of COW Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-a.
The restaurant will be giving away free entree's to anyone and everyone who dresses up like a cow.
The event will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Adults can receive a free entrée and children will receive a free Kid’s Meal.
On hand of course will be the Chick-fil-a "Eat Mor Chikin" cow celebrating their 24th anniversary as the company's mascot.
