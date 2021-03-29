ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is still seeking answers five years after an Anderson man was fatally shot outside a convenience store.
Tuesday marks five years since Randy Smith was killed, and his family said no arrests have been made in the case.
Anderson city police have said that Smith was on his way home from work on the night of March 30, 2016 when he stopped by a store on East Whitner Street in Anderson. When Smith was leaving the store, he stopped to have a conversation with another person he knew, and that's when investigators said another person, who has yet to be identified, opened fire from a passing vehicle.
Police said the gunfire came from the passenger side of the vehicle, which they believe was a white Chevy Cruze.
Anderson County Crime Stoppers announced in November, 2020 that they were offering $6,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Smith's killing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip using the online form here.
PREVIOUSLY - Reward increased to $6,500 for information in the 2016 shooting death of Anderson County man
