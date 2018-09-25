Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center announced that Brandi Carlile has canceled her performance scheduled for Tuesday night due to illness.
Ticket holders will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment.
The Peace Center hopes to reschedule the performance again soon.
Anyone with questions can call the Peace Center box office at 864-467-3000.
