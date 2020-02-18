Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday's baseball game between The Citadel and Clemson scheduled for 4 p.m. will be postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will now be rescheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and can be seen on ACC Network Extra.
Tickets for today's original scheduled game will be valid for the rescheduled game against the Bulldogs on May 5.
Fans who purchased single game tickets can exchange their tickets for a game of equal value by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.
The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
More news: Greenville Co. deputies investigating suspicious death after man's body found in vacant home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.