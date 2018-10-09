GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $470 million, which SC Education Lottery said is the latest in a line of mega jackpots experienced by the Mega Millions game this year.
Jackpots worth $543 million, $533 million and $451 million have already been won in 2018, but none of those were claimed in South Carolina.
Tickets are available for $2 at most convenience stores and grocery stores in South Carolina. Players can also add the $1 Megaplier to multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, or 5, depending on the number drawn. Tickets must be purchased by 10p.m.
The odds to win the jackpot are 1 in 303 million. If someone is lucky enough to win, that person can choose a $265 million lump-sum payout option of the full jackpot paid out in installments.
The drawing is at 11 p.m. Watch it on FOX Carolina.
