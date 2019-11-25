SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 500 turkeys were donated to miracle hill to provide a delicious thanksgiving meal to those in need.
They tell us this was all made possible by donations and the preparation has begun to make this happen.
Thanks to some very generous people this 18 wheeler was loaded up with a lot of turkeys, they have laid out 50 pots to fry the turkeys to make it possible for thousands to have a warm thanksgiving meal.
There is a smoker as well so that someone who is allergic to peanut oil will still be able to enjoy a meal.
