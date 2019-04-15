RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (FOX Carolina) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said a hunter recently claimed a “turkey of a lifetime.”
Cameron Bond took a leucistic turkey while hunting on April 6.
The agency said leucism in birds is described as a loss of pigmentation.
The beard of the bird was dark and the back feathers still had some color, however.
Bond’s turkey weighed 20 pounds and its beard measured nine-and-a-half inches.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency posted a photo of the animal on Facebook.
