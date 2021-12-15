CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing his talents to Western North Carolina and creating 150 new jobs in 2022!
Ramsay is teaming up with Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort to open the first ever Gordon Ramsay Food Market early next year.
Ramsay's Vice President of Culinary Christina Wilson said the market will be able to satisfy just about any craving with the grab-and-go. Menus will have a focus on ingredients sourced from local farmers.
We're told the food market will create 150 new jobs including servers, bartenders, cashiers, and culinary positions. A hiring event will be held today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Convention Center at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort.
