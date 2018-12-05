ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) A set of twins, born twenty minutes apart, are now celebrating being mothers - one day apart.
Nyesha Dean and her twin sister Iesha are very close, and are now hoping their children will share that bond.
Both women were admitted to Anderson Medical Hospital as their due dates approached.
The oldest of the two, Iesha, welcomed a daughter into the world on December 4 - a day after her 'younger' sister gave birth to a baby boy.
Nyesha's December 3 baby is her third child, while Iesha is a first time mother.
The sisters feel like their children will feel more like brother and sister than cousins.
Iesha says she plans to lean on her twin for parenting advice as they begin this new chapter together.
