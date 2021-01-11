Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform.
There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11% slide in shares of Twitter Inc. far outpaced those declines.
Twitter on Friday shut down (at)realDonaldTrump, citing concern that Trump would use it for "further incitement of violence."
There is a protest planned outside of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco by Trump supporters Monday, though its employees are working from home due to the pandemic and there are few if any people there.
Facebook, which has suspended Trump's account through Jan. 20 and possibly indefinitely, also slipped 2%.
