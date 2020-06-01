Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you played the Powerball this past weekend, you might want to check your tickets.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says two winning $50,000 tickets were sold for Saturday night's drawing.
One was purchased at the Spinx on Jewel Street in Pickens while the other was sold at the Handee Mart on North Highway 25 in Travelers Rest.
Saturday night's winning numbers were: 13-32-41-58-60 Powerball: 14
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. The $50,000 winners can drop off their claims this week at a drive-thru at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia and have their winnings mailed to them.
The drive-thru provides a convenient and efficient way for players to deliver claims to lottery officials for those who prefer not to mail in winning tickets. Players will be mailed a check within two business days of the drop-off.
The lottery's claim center on Assembly Street in Columbia remains closed at this time and a reopening date has not been set.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night is $135 million.
