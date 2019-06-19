Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Oconee Fire Department responded to a residential fire near the 500 block of Wolf Stake Church Road around 7:30 a.m.
According to Oconee Fire Chief Charlie King, one person was injured, receiving a cut on their arm. Chief King says they declined to go to the hospital.
Firefighters say the fire took around 20 minutes to get under control. In total there were two adults and six children in the home at the time of the fire. According to the fire department, it's unclear if any of the children received any injuries.
Chief king says the fire is out but is still under investigation at this time.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.